Wedbush Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2021 earnings at $7.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.97.

NYSE CMA opened at $67.12 on Friday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 170,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 116,150 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Comerica by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,911,000 after acquiring an additional 267,371 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

