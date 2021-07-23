Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kemper (KMPR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kemper (NYSE: KMPR):

7/22/2021 – Kemper was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

7/19/2021 – Kemper was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

7/16/2021 – Kemper was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/8/2021 – Kemper was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

6/28/2021 – Kemper was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,081. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.69.

Get Kemper Co alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.