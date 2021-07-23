Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for STAG Industrial (STAG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG):

7/22/2021 – STAG Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

7/21/2021 – STAG Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

7/16/2021 – STAG Industrial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – STAG Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

7/12/2021 – STAG Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2021 – STAG Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

7/9/2021 – STAG Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

7/3/2021 – STAG Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

7/2/2021 – STAG Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

6/7/2021 – STAG Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – STAG Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

STAG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. 6,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,414,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,572 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

