Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CLDX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/22/2021 – Celldex Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Celldex Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “
- 7/12/2021 – Celldex Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2021 – Celldex Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “
- 6/2/2021 – Celldex Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “
Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $44.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 3.05.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.