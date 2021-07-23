Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: G1A):

7/15/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/15/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/14/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/12/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

7/9/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €26.60 ($31.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/9/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/30/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €26.60 ($31.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR G1A traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €35.30 ($41.53). The stock had a trading volume of 168,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €34.80. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a PE ratio of 51.46.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

