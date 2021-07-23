Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Safran (SAF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Safran (EPA: SAF):

7/14/2021 – Safran was given a new €136.00 ($160.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/13/2021 – Safran was given a new €146.00 ($171.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/8/2021 – Safran was given a new €136.00 ($160.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2021 – Safran was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

6/29/2021 – Safran was given a new €136.00 ($160.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Safran was given a new €136.00 ($160.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Safran was given a new €136.00 ($160.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Safran was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Safran was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Safran was given a new €136.00 ($160.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Safran stock traded down €1.42 ($1.67) during trading on Friday, hitting €114.50 ($134.71). 511,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran SA has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €120.60.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.