Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Airbnb (ABNB)

7/22/2021 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $172.50.

7/21/2021 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

7/16/2021 – Airbnb had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

7/13/2021 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $195.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/26/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $139.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.56. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $575,280.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 361,568 shares in the company, valued at $52,000,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,020,714 shares of company stock worth $432,036,109. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,298,000. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

