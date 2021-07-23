Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Methanex (MEOH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) recently:

7/22/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Methanex was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Methanex was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

6/1/2021 – Methanex was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Methanex was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Methanex stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 2.23. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

