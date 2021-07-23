Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Superior Plus (SPB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Superior Plus (TSE: SPB):

7/16/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.25 to C$17.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$17.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

7/15/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$16.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Superior Plus had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Superior Plus had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$16.25 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Superior Plus had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SPB traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,454. Superior Plus Corp. has a one year low of C$11.30 and a one year high of C$16.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 20.29.

Get Superior Plus Corp alerts:

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$743.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently 93.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.