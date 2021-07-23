Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (BIOVF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: BIOVF) recently:

7/23/2021 – Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/22/2021 – Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/21/2021 – Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

OTCMKTS BIOVF traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 491. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $436.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 19.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

