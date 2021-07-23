Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) in the last few weeks:

7/21/2021 – Virtus Investment Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $288.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

7/19/2021 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $334.00 to $331.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Virtus Investment Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

7/9/2021 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $334.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Virtus Investment Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $262.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a current ratio of 23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.85. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.35 and a 52 week high of $300.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,044 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 19,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

