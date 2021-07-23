Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

WBT stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.55 and a beta of 2.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth $18,848,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth $16,927,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,589,000 after buying an additional 972,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

