Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.83.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
WBT stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.55 and a beta of 2.46.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth $18,848,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth $16,927,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,589,000 after buying an additional 972,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
