Wells Fargo & Company Increases East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $80.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.52. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

