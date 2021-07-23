Wells Fargo & Company Increases East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $80.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.
NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.52. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87.
In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
