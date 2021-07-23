Wells Fargo & Company Increases ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $280.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ICLR. Citigroup assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $209.50 on Friday. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $234.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

