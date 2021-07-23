Wells Fargo & Company Increases Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $89.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s previous close.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

Shares of WELL opened at $87.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

