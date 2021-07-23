Wells Fargo & Company Increases Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $89.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s previous close.
WELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.
Shares of WELL opened at $87.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
