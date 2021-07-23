Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on IMV (NASDAQ:IMV)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

IMV stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. IMV has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative net margin of 10,579.51% and a negative return on equity of 94.95%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMV by 85.2% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IMV by 508.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of IMV by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

