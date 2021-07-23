Wells Fargo & Company Raises East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $80.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EWBC. Compass Point raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.52. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,038,000 after acquiring an additional 187,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after purchasing an additional 315,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

