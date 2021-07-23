Wells Fargo & Company Raises East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $80.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EWBC. Compass Point raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.52. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,038,000 after acquiring an additional 187,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after purchasing an additional 315,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
