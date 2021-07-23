Wells Fargo & Company Raises Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target to $36.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.59.

PEAK stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 30.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 16,796 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

