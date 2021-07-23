Wells Fargo & Company Raises Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $43.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.

OHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.81.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 1,255 shares of company stock worth $45,884 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

