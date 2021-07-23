Wells Fargo & Company Raises Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Price Target to $36.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.05% from the stock’s current price.

TRN opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 86.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 130,242 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,729,000 after acquiring an additional 226,757 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

