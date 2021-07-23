Wells Fargo & Company Raises VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $36.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 226,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $1,578,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.