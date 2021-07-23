Wells Fargo & Company Raises VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $36.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.
Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $33.35.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 226,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $1,578,000.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
