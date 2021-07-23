Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Shares Gap Down to $19.99

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $19.31. Werewolf Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 169 shares traded.

HOWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($83.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($82.93). On average, research analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Werewolf Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm acquired 125,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,012,144.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,715,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $27,440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.