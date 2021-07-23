Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300,954 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.02% of Werner Enterprises worth $32,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Vertical Research started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.41.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $43.80 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.