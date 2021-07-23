West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Position Lessened by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 240,757 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $31,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WST stock opened at $373.98 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.75 and a 1 year high of $377.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

