West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Hits New 52-Week High at $379.21

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $379.21 and last traded at $379.00, with a volume of 1910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $373.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

