Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend by 4.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.69. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WABC shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

