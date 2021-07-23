Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.50 Per Share

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

NYSE:WAL opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.98. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 329,183 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $2,290,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after acquiring an additional 74,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

