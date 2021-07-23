Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE MNP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,841. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.05.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.