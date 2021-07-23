Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
NYSE MNP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,841. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.05.
About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund
