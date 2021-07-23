Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Holdings Cut by Thunderbird Partners LLP

Thunderbird Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,086,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 944,652 shares during the period. Western Digital comprises about 11.7% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Thunderbird Partners LLP owned about 0.68% of Western Digital worth $139,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $1,526,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $3,905,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 44.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $7,284,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. upped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,646. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

