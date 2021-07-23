Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Shares Up 36.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) shot up 36.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock to C$44.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Westshore Terminals Investment traded as high as C$24.82 and last traded at C$23.40. 254,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 191,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.14.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$91.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 0.9811435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

