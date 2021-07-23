Weyerhaeuser (WY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE WY opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.