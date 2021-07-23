WHALE (WHALE) Market Cap Reaches $40.91 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. WHALE has a market capitalization of $40.91 million and approximately $233,844.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for $6.73 or 0.00020846 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00039200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00100789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00140721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,395.55 or 1.00297998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,075,703 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars.

