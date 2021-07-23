WhiteCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $757.18 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00003073 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 19% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $757.18 million and $22.36 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00047052 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017600 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007414 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003037 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 933,242,370 coins and its circulating supply is 733,242,369 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

