Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Hits $722.09 on Major Exchanges

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Whiteheart has a market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $97,892.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for approximately $722.09 or 0.02218000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00039794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00104397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00143054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,405.11 or 0.99536826 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

