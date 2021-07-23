Wickes Group’s (WIX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Wickes Group (LON:WIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.09% from the company’s current price.

Wickes Group stock opened at GBX 259.12 ($3.39) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £672.76 million and a PE ratio of 24.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 252.74. Wickes Group has a one year low of GBX 236 ($3.08) and a one year high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77).

In related news, insider Christopher Rogers acquired 8,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £20,647.50 ($26,976.09). Also, insider Mark Clare bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

