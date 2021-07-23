William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dover in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. boosted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

DOV opened at $164.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a 52 week low of $101.54 and a 52 week high of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Dover by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,080,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after acquiring an additional 261,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

