William Blair Comments on Amgen Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $3.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.14.

AMGN stock opened at $244.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

