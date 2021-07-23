William Blair Comments on bluebird bio, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.84) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($3.27). William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($14.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($13.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.73) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.69.

BLUE opened at $26.98 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $68.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in bluebird bio by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in bluebird bio by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

