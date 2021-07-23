William Blair Weighs in on Verizon Communications Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. William Blair also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

VZ opened at $55.95 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $231.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.