Wing Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.84 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Wing has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $26.83 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.99 or 0.00044596 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00039500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00105438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00140430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,640.37 or 1.00070760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,914,931 coins and its circulating supply is 1,789,931 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

