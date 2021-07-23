WINk Hits Market Capitalization of $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008364 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.29 or 0.00253099 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.