Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Down to $214.00

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $214.00, but opened at $206.57. Winmark shares last traded at $207.30, with a volume of 31 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.24. The firm has a market cap of $747.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Winmark alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 44.7% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 198,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,063,000 after purchasing an additional 61,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Winmark by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Winmark by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 7.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.