Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Winpak from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of WIPKF remained flat at $$29.27 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67. Winpak has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $36.10.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

