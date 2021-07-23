Winpak (TSE:WPK) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WPK. BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 target price on Winpak in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial raised Winpak from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Winpak from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE:WPK traded up C$0.86 on Friday, reaching C$39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,349. Winpak has a 12-month low of C$37.29 and a 12-month high of C$48.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.02.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$284.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Winpak will post 1.7158732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

