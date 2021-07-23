WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) Trading Up 0.9%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.11 and last traded at $43.98. Approximately 1,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70.

