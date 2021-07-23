WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) Trading 0% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.89 and last traded at $60.84. 152,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 339,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.82.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69.

