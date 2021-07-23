WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.69 and last traded at $52.77. Approximately 64,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 152,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.82.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 760,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $20,080,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 141,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 121,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JD Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $3,818,000.

