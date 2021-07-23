Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

NYSE WWW opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at $363,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,477 shares of company stock worth $904,517 over the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 199.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after purchasing an additional 616,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

