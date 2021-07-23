Woodcoin (LOG) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $400,735.37 and $64,247.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,481.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,065.99 or 0.06360572 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.09 or 0.01367224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.24 or 0.00370178 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00137673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.70 or 0.00611740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.65 or 0.00383771 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00299451 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

