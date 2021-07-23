World Token Market Capitalization Tops $2.46 Million (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. World Token has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $10,040.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One World Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get World Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00103629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00140855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,662.59 or 1.00427501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

About World Token

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,633,291 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.